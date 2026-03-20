AI agents can now act directly on WordPress.com sites

WordPress.com, Automattic’s hosted website platform built on the open source WordPress software, announced the launch of new write capabilities for its Model Context Protocol (MCP) server. The update enables AI agents — including Claude, ChatGPT, and Cursor — to create, edit, and manage content on WordPress.com sites directly through natural conversation, on behalf of users.

With today’s addition of write capabilities, WordPress.com has extended the agentic web. AI agents can now actively build and manage websites. Where the original MCP server let AI agents read, the new write and content authoring capabilities let them act: drafting posts, editing pages, and managing content on behalf of users, all with explicit user confirmation at every step.

The feature was designed with safeguards to ensure users remain in control. Updates require explicit user confirmation before any action is taken, and changes to already-published content are clearly flagged as going live immediately. The MCP server is opt-in only, with nothing enabled by default.

The MCP write capabilities are available now. The feature is compatible with any MCP-enabled AI agent WordPress.com plans. The MCP server is available to all paid WordPress.com plan users at no additional cost.

https://wordpress.com/blog/2026/03/20/ai-agent-manage-content/