Aprimo unveils Agentic DAM

Aprimo, a provider of digital asset management and content operations solutions, today announced the launch of Aprimo’s Agentic DAM, the next evolution of its digital asset management designed for enterprises, where AI agents increasingly discover, interpret, and act on content.

Aprimo’s Agentic DAM enables AI agents to become first-class content consumers. These agents create, review, govern, and personalize content, while maintaining human oversight and continuous compliance.

Aprimo’s agents operate persistently across the entire content operations process, from planning, creation, and enrichment to review, transformation, and distribution. Governance is applied continuously, not only at ingestion but at runtime across upstream creative tools and downstream marketing systems.

Aprimo organizes its Agentic DAM into specialized AI agent categories, including Planning Agents, Librarian Agents, Critic Agents, Compliance Agents, and Production Agents. Together, these agents automate repeatable tasks, enrich metadata, validate claims, generate variants, and personalize content dynamically.

Aprimo’s Agentic DAM not only governs content within the DAM repository but extends intelligence across the broader marketing and creative stack. Agents can operate upstream in creative tools to review work in progress and downstream in CMS and campaign systems to validate assets at the point of deployment.

https://www.aprimo.com/platform/digital-asset-management