Adobe and NVIDIA announce strategic partnership

Adobe and NVIDIA today announced a strategic partnership that will bring together Adobe’s creative and marketing workflows, models and technology and NVIDIA’s open models, libraries, research and accelerated computing to deliver the next generation of foundational Adobe Firefly models and creative, marketing and agentic workflows.

Firefly models will be built on NVIDIA’s computing technology and tap into NVIDIA CUDA-X, NVIDIA NeMo libraries, NVIDIA Cosmos open models, and NVIDIA Agent Toolkit software to enable interactive, high-quality creation.

Adobe and NVIDIA will also work together on NVIDIA NemoClaw— an open source stack that simplifies running OpenClaw always-on assistants more safely.

With NVIDIA, Adobe is launching a cloud-native, brand identity-preserving 3D digital twin solution (public beta). The solution creates virtual replicas of physical products that act as permanent digital identities for marketing and commerce experiences. Integrating NVIDIA Omniverse libraries into Adobe technologies, the collaboration expands support for 3D digital twin workflows built on OpenUSD for marketing content automation.

Adobe will also harness NVIDIA AI infrastructure, AI libraries, services and models to optimize its AI-powered tools across creativity, productivity and customer experience orchestration.

Adobe and NVIDIA Announce Strategic Partnership to Deliver the Next Generation of Firefly Models and Creative, Marketing and Agentic Workflows