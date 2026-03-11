Databricks launches Genie Code

Databricks launched Genie Code, an autonomous AI agent that changes how data work gets done. Genie Code can carry out complex tasks such as building pipelines, debugging failures, shipping dashboards, and maintaining production systems. Just as agentic coding tools have transformed software engineering, moving developers from autocomplete-style assistance to agent-driven development, Genie Code brings the same paradigm shift to data engineering, data science, and analytics.

Genie Code is a new addition to Genie, which lets any knowledge worker chat with their data and get trusted answers instantly using the context and semantics captured by Unity Catalog. Genie Code extends this approach to data professionals, handling the complex engineering required to go from idea to production across all enterprise data.

Genie Code helps teams bridge the context gap to ensure the high levels of accuracy and governance required for production environments: Handles full ML workflows end-to-end.

Accounts for differences between staging versus production environments, builds workflows for change data capture and applies data quality expectations.

Monitors Lakeflow pipelines and AI models to triage failures and investigate anomalies.

Integrated with Unity Catalog, enforces governance policies and access controls. It understands business semantics and audit requirements and federates enterprise data, including data from external platforms.

https://www.databricks.com/company/newsroom/press-releases/databricks-launches-genie-code-bringing-agentic-engineering-data