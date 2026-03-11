Gilbane Advisor 3-11-26 — practical decentralization, wearable AI

Opinion / Analysis

Practical decentralization

Bluesky’s Paul Frazee: “The AT protocol tends to get compared to two different technologies: ActivityPub and Nostr. Both are good examples of “federated hosts” and “magical meshes”, respectively… Atproto draws inspiration from both of those models, but it works like neither. This can lead to some confusion that I think we can clear up.”

Frazee’s post is intriguing, lucid, and code-free. (Note that PDS stands for personal data server.) (6 min)

https://www.pfrazee.com/blog/practical-decentralization

What if the real risk of AI isn’t deepfakes — but daily whispers?

Louis Rosenberg has written about the “AI manipulation problem” before. In this sobering short article he describes how wearable AI could create a feedback loop that controls the conversation and, in turn, erodes human agency.

With wearable AI we’ll “wonder who is steering the bicycle — the human, the AI agents whispering in the human’s ears, or the corporations that deployed the agents? I believe it will be a dangerous mix of all three.” (4 min)

https://venturebeat.com/technology/what-if-the-real-risk-of-ai-isnt-deepfakes-but-daily-whispers

More Reading

Content Technology News

AODocs launches External Portals to securely streamline document collaboration

Feature delivers easy external partner collaboration while eliminating risks from shadow IT file-sharing tools, with enterprise-grade control & audit-ready traceability.

https://www.aodocs.com/products/document-management-system/

Flux voice AI platform supports on-the-fly configurations

Lets developers dynamically update speech recognition settings during a live conversation without disconnecting or restarting the audio stream.

https://deepgram.com/learn/flux-on-the-fly-configuration

Scite MCP connects directly to AI tools such as Claude, ChatGPT, enabling researchers to get evidence-backed answers grounded in 250 million+ scientific articles.

https://researchsolutions.investorroom.com/2026-02-26-Research-Solutions-Launches-Scite-MCP,-Connecting-ChatGPT,-Claude,-Other-AI-Tools-To-Scientific-Literature

Siteimprove expands its agentic content intelligence platform

Platform now delivers natural-language analytics, multimodal AI for PDF and Image accessibility coverage, and keyword intelligence for AI search.

https://www.siteimprove.com/press/siteimprove-expands-its-agentic-content-intelligence-platform/

