This week we feature articles from Paul Freeze, and Louis Rosenberg.
Additional reading from Tanmay Deshpande, Tina Sharma, Kate Moran, and Cobus Greyling.
News from AODocs, Deepgram, Siteimprove, Research Solutions.
Our next issue will be published on 3/25/26
All previous issues are available at https://gilbane.com/gilbane-advisor-index
Opinion / Analysis
Practical decentralization
Bluesky’s Paul Frazee: “The AT protocol tends to get compared to two different technologies: ActivityPub and Nostr. Both are good examples of “federated hosts” and “magical meshes”, respectively… Atproto draws inspiration from both of those models, but it works like neither. This can lead to some confusion that I think we can clear up.”
Frazee’s post is intriguing, lucid, and code-free. (Note that PDS stands for personal data server.) (6 min)
https://www.pfrazee.com/blog/practical-decentralization
What if the real risk of AI isn’t deepfakes — but daily whispers?
Louis Rosenberg has written about the “AI manipulation problem” before. In this sobering short article he describes how wearable AI could create a feedback loop that controls the conversation and, in turn, erodes human agency.
With wearable AI we’ll “wonder who is steering the bicycle — the human, the AI agents whispering in the human’s ears, or the corporations that deployed the agents? I believe it will be a dangerous mix of all three.” (4 min)
https://venturebeat.com/technology/what-if-the-real-risk-of-ai-isnt-deepfakes-but-daily-whispers
More Reading
Content Technology News
AODocs launches External Portals to securely streamline document collaboration
Feature delivers easy external partner collaboration while eliminating risks from shadow IT file-sharing tools, with enterprise-grade control & audit-ready traceability.
https://www.aodocs.com/products/document-management-system/
Flux voice AI platform supports on-the-fly configurations
Lets developers dynamically update speech recognition settings during a live conversation without disconnecting or restarting the audio stream.
https://deepgram.com/learn/flux-on-the-fly-configuration
Research Solutions launches Scite MCP, connecting AI tools to scientific literature
Scite MCP connects directly to AI tools such as Claude, ChatGPT, enabling researchers to get evidence-backed answers grounded in 250 million+ scientific articles.
https://researchsolutions.investorroom.com/2026-02-26-Research-Solutions-Launches-Scite-MCP,-Connecting-ChatGPT,-Claude,-Other-AI-Tools-To-Scientific-Literature
Siteimprove expands its agentic content intelligence platform
Platform now delivers natural-language analytics, multimodal AI for PDF and Image accessibility coverage, and keyword intelligence for AI search.
https://www.siteimprove.com/press/siteimprove-expands-its-agentic-content-intelligence-platform/
