Acquia enhances Acquia Source

Acquia announced the next evolution of Acquia Source as a digital command center, a unified intelligent workspace where digital teams manage content, applications, AI agents, and analytics in one place. Acquia also announced Acquia AI, built into Acquia Source, giving builders the tools to create, manage, and deploy AI agents that optimize content, automate governance, and drive AI discoverability.

Acquia Source unifies content management, digital asset management, and web governance into a single agentic command center, aggregating insights across every layer of the content supply chain, surfacing what needs attention, and deploying AI to resolve it. The result reduces operational overhead that disconnected systems impose on enterprise marketing and technical teams.

Acquia Source addresses discoverability at the architectural level. Content is structured for both human engagement and LLM readabilit, ensuring organizations remain the authoritative answer in ChatGPT, Perplexity, and Google AI Overviews. Answer Engine Optimization (AEO) is built directly into the content creation workflow.

Acquia AI enables organizations to build a portfolio of purpose-built agents or deploy Acquia’s ready-made agents, which come with built-in knowledge and domain-specific skills. These capabilities deliver cross-channel ROI intelligence and insight-to-action workflows that help organizations to make faster, more informed decisions.

https://www.acquia.com/newsroom/press-releases/acquia-announces-significant-updates-acquia-source-and-launches-acquia-ai