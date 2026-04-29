Deepgram launches Flux Multilingual

Deepgram, a real-time AI infrastructure company in the Voice AI economy, announced the general availability (GA) of Flux Multilingual, expanding its conversational speech recognition model beyond English to support: English, Spanish, French, German, Hindi, Russian, Portuguese, Japanese, Italian, and Dutch, with the ability to automatically detect, understand, and switch languages dynamically within a single conversation in real time. Developers, enterprises, and product teams building voice agents now have access to a real-time conversational speech recognition model, delivering accurate turn-taking, interruption handling, low latency, and natural human-like conversations at global scale.

Traditional automatic speech recognition (ASR) is designed for transcription. Flux introduced a new approach, conversational speech recognition (CSR), built from the ground up to understand dialogue flow and enable real-time interaction. With native support for turn-taking, interruptions, and code-switching within a single interaction, voice applications remain fluid, responsive, and natural regardless of language or region. Flux Multilingual delivers monolingual-grade accuracy across languages. Developers can guide the model with language hints or let it auto-detect, adapting in real time even mid-conversation.

Flux Multilingual is available via Deepgram’s Cloud API or as a self-hosted deployment. Developers can get started today at deepgram.com or try Flux Multilingual directly in the Deepgram Playground.

https://deepgram.com/learn/introducing-flux-multilingual