Microsoft 365 E7 and Agent 365 are now generally available

From the Microsoft 365 Community blog…

Today, Microsoft 365 E7 – the Frontier Suite – is generally available, offering a single, integrated solution that unifies intelligence and trust, so organizations can move from experimentation to enterprise-wide AI adoption. Microsoft 365 E7 brings these capabilities together in one suite:

Microsoft 365 Copilot: AI built for work

AI built for work Microsoft 365 E5: enterprise‑grade productivity, security, identity, and compliance

enterprise‑grade productivity, security, identity, and compliance Microsoft Entra Suite: identity and network access controls that secure employee use of all apps and AI

identity and network access controls that secure employee use of all apps and AI Microsoft Agent 365: the control plane for governing, observing, and securing AI agents at scale

Today also marks the general availability of Microsoft Agent 365. Agent 365 provides a consistent way to:

Observe: Gain visibility into agents in your environment, understand how they’re used, and act quickly on performance, behavior, and risk signals before they impact the business.

Gain visibility into agents in your environment, understand how they’re used, and act quickly on performance, behavior, and risk signals before they impact the business. Govern: Establish guardrails for agents and people, onboard agents with IT oversight, and govern agent access to resources and data. Be audit ready with built-in compliance and data retention.

Establish guardrails for agents and people, onboard agents with IT oversight, and govern agent access to resources and data. Be audit ready with built-in compliance and data retention. Secure: Secure agent identities, control access to resources, prevent data oversharing and leaks, and defend against threats and vulnerabilities with enterprise-grade security solutions.

Microsoft 365 E7 and Agent 365 are now generally available | Microsoft Community Hub