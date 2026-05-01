From the Microsoft 365 Community blog…
Today, Microsoft 365 E7 – the Frontier Suite – is generally available, offering a single, integrated solution that unifies intelligence and trust, so organizations can move from experimentation to enterprise-wide AI adoption. Microsoft 365 E7 brings these capabilities together in one suite:
- Microsoft 365 Copilot: AI built for work
- Microsoft 365 E5: enterprise‑grade productivity, security, identity, and compliance
- Microsoft Entra Suite: identity and network access controls that secure employee use of all apps and AI
- Microsoft Agent 365: the control plane for governing, observing, and securing AI agents at scale
Today also marks the general availability of Microsoft Agent 365. Agent 365 provides a consistent way to:
- Observe: Gain visibility into agents in your environment, understand how they’re used, and act quickly on performance, behavior, and risk signals before they impact the business.
- Govern: Establish guardrails for agents and people, onboard agents with IT oversight, and govern agent access to resources and data. Be audit ready with built-in compliance and data retention.
- Secure: Secure agent identities, control access to resources, prevent data oversharing and leaks, and defend against threats and vulnerabilities with enterprise-grade security solutions.
Microsoft 365 E7 and Agent 365 are now generally available | Microsoft Community Hub