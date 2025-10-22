Bloomreach and Uniform unveil turnkey conversational commerce framework

Bloomreach, an agentic platform for personalization, and Uniform, a composable digital experience platform, today announced a turnkey AI solution unveiled at the MACH Alliance’s AI Hackathon taking place from October 21-22. Powered by the Open Data Model from MACH Alliance, the solution showcased how composable technology and generative AI can be seamlessly combined, enabling any brand to build conversational experiences that help them retain control of their customer relationships.

Built on AWS, the solution aggregates product catalogs from multiple commerce platforms through Uniform, and enriches them with AI-driven tagging, normalization, and metadata optimization. Then, the product data flows into Bloomreach Clarity, where it powers a fully conversational shopping interface — allowing customers to browse, compare, and shop via natural dialogue.

https://www.bloomreach.com/en/news/2025/bloomreach-and-uniform-to-unveil-new-turnkey-conversational-commerce-framework/ ■ https://www.uniform.dev ■ https://machalliance.org