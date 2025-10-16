Graphwise, announced Graph AI Suite, a comprehensive Graph AI platform that accelerates how businesses unlock value from their data. It turns enterprise knowledge into a self-improving engine for trustable AI by leveraging GraphRAG. The platform’s capabilities simplify how organizations build intelligent knowledge graphs that continuously learn at scale.
- Modeling & Mapping: Allows organizations to build a graph from structured and unstructured data, including automated taxonomy building. It helps them mature from “text on a document” toward “structured content” and, eventually, a knowledge graph, improving GraphRAG performance.
- Ingestion & Automation: These components connect to arbitrary systems and support specific use cases for each organization, enabling integration with LLMs such as Gemini, Llama, and others and agentic AI platforms.
- Semantic Analysis: Automatically moves content toward a knowledge graph by creating taxonomies and enterprise vocabularies. It drives semantic metadata enrichment across data silos, building the basis for a highly accurate GraphRAG infrastructure. A key part of the AI Flywheel, it makes the platform easy for subject matter experts to use.
- GraphRAG: This is the Graph AI Suite’s core capability for delivering trustworthy AI. It uses the knowledge graph to furnish the LLM accurate, context-rich and semantically relevant data, mitigating hallucinations and ensuring responses are grounded in verifiable facts.