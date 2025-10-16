Graphwise launches Graph AI Suite

Graphwise, announced Graph AI Suite, a comprehensive Graph AI platform that accelerates how businesses unlock value from their data. It turns enterprise knowledge into a self-improving engine for trustable AI by leveraging GraphRAG. The platform’s capabilities simplify how organizations build intelligent knowledge graphs that continuously learn at scale.

Modeling & Mapping: Allows organizations to build a graph from structured and unstructured data, including automated taxonomy building. It helps them mature from “text on a document” toward “structured content” and, eventually, a knowledge graph, improving GraphRAG performance.

Allows organizations to build a graph from structured and unstructured data, including automated taxonomy building. It helps them mature from “text on a document” toward “structured content” and, eventually, a knowledge graph, improving GraphRAG performance. Ingestion & Automation: These components connect to arbitrary systems and support specific use cases for each organization, enabling integration with LLMs such as Gemini, Llama, and others and agentic AI platforms.

These components connect to arbitrary systems and support specific use cases for each organization, enabling integration with LLMs such as Gemini, Llama, and others and agentic AI platforms. Semantic Analysis: Automatically moves content toward a knowledge graph by creating taxonomies and enterprise vocabularies. It drives semantic metadata enrichment across data silos, building the basis for a highly accurate GraphRAG infrastructure. A key part of the AI Flywheel, it makes the platform easy for subject matter experts to use.

Automatically moves content toward a knowledge graph by creating taxonomies and enterprise vocabularies. It drives semantic metadata enrichment across data silos, building the basis for a highly accurate GraphRAG infrastructure. A key part of the AI Flywheel, it makes the platform easy for subject matter experts to use. GraphRAG: This is the Graph AI Suite’s core capability for delivering trustworthy AI. It uses the knowledge graph to furnish the LLM accurate, context-rich and semantically relevant data, mitigating hallucinations and ensuring responses are grounded in verifiable facts.

http://www.graphwise.ai/