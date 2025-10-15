Gilbane Advisor 10-15-25 — AI UI & intent, AI app spending

This week we feature articles from Sharang Sharma, and Justine & Olivia Moore, Marc Andrusko & Seema Amble.

Additional reading comes from Dharmesh Shah, Heiko Hotz, Bob DuCharme, and Sainath Palla.

News comes from TileDB, Grafana Labs, commercetools, and Google.

All previous issues are available at https://gilbane.com/gilbane-advisor-index

Opinion / Analysis

How can AI UI capture intent?

Exploring contextual prompt patterns that capture user intent as it is typed

“AI interfaces become truly intelligent when they anticipate rather than react. Instead of waiting for users to articulate perfect prompts, contextual UI patterns can surface intent naturally whether through adaptive presets for file uploads, dynamic refinement chips for search, or inline tone controls for content creation. Users spend less time explaining what they want and more time refining the results that matter.”



Sharang Sharma shares some appealing examples of what such UI’s could look like. (5 min)

https://uxdesign.cc/how-can-ai-ui-capture-intent-d7a6d0393ded

The AI Application Spending Report

Where startup dollars really go

Enterprise AI application spending is growing rapidly and is where future growth and open-ended opportunity is headed as AI infrastructure capex and foundation model development begin to plateau.

a16z’s Justine & Olivia Moore, Marc Andrusko, and Seema Amble found some patterns early enterprise AI applications, and identified 50 AI-native application layer companies already in the market. (9 min)

https://a16zenterprise.substack.com/p/the-ai-application-spending-report

More Reading

All Gilbane Advisor issues

Content technology news

Google announces Gemini Enterprise

The new front door for Google AI in your workplace, Gemini Enterprise is an AI-powered conversational platform designed to bring Google AI to every employee for every workflow.

https://cloud.google.com/blog/products/ai-machine-learning/introducing-gemini-enterprise

The AI-native shopping companion for conversational commerce shows how enterprises will be able to deliver human-like continuity across every channel.

https://commercetools.com/press-releases/commercetools-previews-cora

TileDB launches Carrara, an omnimodal data intelligence platform

Carrara can discover, access, and analyze all data types, from structured tables to non-tabular data such as genomics, imaging, documents, models, and agents.

https://www.tiledb.com/blog/introducing-carrara

Grafana Labs releases Grafana Assistant

New AI-powered capabilities accelerate root cause analysis, reduce alert fatigue, and make observability accessible to users at all skill levels.

https://grafana.com/about/press/2025/10/08/grafana-labs-revolutionizes-ai-powered-observability-with-ga-of-grafana-assistant-and-introduces-assistant-investigations/

All content technology news

The Gilbane Advisor is authored by Frank Gilbane and is ad-free, cost-free, and curated for content, computing, data, web, and digital experience technology and information professionals. We publish recommended articles and content technology news most Wednesdays. We do not sell or share personal data.

Subscribe | View online | Editorial policy | Privacy policy | Contact