Google announces Gemini Enterprise

From the Google Products Blog…

AI has opened up new opportunities in the cloud market — and today, we announced our next chapter with Gemini Enterprise. Gemini Enterprise is designed on the premise that true business transformation in the era of AI must go beyond simple chatbots. You need a comprehensive and integrated platform that brings all your company’s data, tools, and people together in one secure place.

That’s exactly what we’ve built. Gemini Enterprise is an AI-powered conversational platform designed to bring the full power of Google AI to every employee for every workflow.

Built with Google’s most advanced Gemini models, it enables you to chat with your company’s documents, data, and applications. It also gives you the tools to build and deploy AI agents, as well as a suite of pre-built agents, and is grounded in your company’s information and your personal context at work.

Delivering this level of transformation requires a commitment to upskilling your teams. So today, we are announcing a comprehensive set of programs to help you succeed, including free Google Skills training, and the Gemini Enterprise Agent Ready (GEAR) program.

Gemini Enterprise: The new front door for Google AI in your workplace