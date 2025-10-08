commercetools Previews Cora

commercetools, an AI-first commerce platform for enterprises, announced a preview of commercetools Cora, an AI-native and multimodal shopping companion designed to demonstrate the future of conversational commerce. Cora shows how enterprises will be able to deliver human-like continuity across web, mobile, WhatsApp, and other channels. Shoppers can begin a journey on one device and continue it on another without losing context or progress. Cora maintains continuity and gives enterprises a branded companion they fully control.

Cora gives enterprises the practical tools to build loyalty and reduce drop-off by keeping every shopping journey connected. Key capabilities in the first phase of its launch include:

AI-First Product Discovery: Conversational search that understands vague requests (i.e., long queries) and translates them into relevant recommendations.

Omnichannel Continuity: Preserves context, cart state, and conversation history across all channels and devices.

Brand-Controlled Experience: Keeps shoppers inside a retailer’s ecosystem, ensuring that every interaction reflects the brand’s identity and builds lasting trust.

Cora is also fully white-labeled, allowing retailers to customize and brand the experience while relying on commercetools’ enterprise-grade security, governance, and data controls.

Cora will debut with AI-powered product search and launch in phases toward full agentic capabilities, including autonomous checkout.

https://commercetools.com/press-releases/commercetools-previews-cora