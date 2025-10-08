Grafana Labs releases Grafana Assistant

Grafana Labs announced the general availability of Grafana Assistant, a context-aware AI agent built for Grafana, along with the public preview of Grafana Assistant Investigations, an AI-powered feature that extends Grafana Assistant to accelerate multi-step incident investigations. New and enhanced capabilities include:

Query generation without deep syntax knowledge: Automatically generate and refine queries in PromQL, LogQL, and TraceQL based on plain-language prompts.

Organizational value unlock: Self-service access for non-observability teams reduces dependency on stretched SREs.

In‑context onboarding and learning support: Access contextual help, explanations, and "what to try next" guidance directly within Grafana.

Access contextual help, explanations, and “what to try next” guidance directly within Grafana. Enterprise-ready access controls: Building on existing RBAC in Grafana Cloud, Grafana Assistant now offers Assistant-specific roles and permissions. Admins can configure access to features such as rules, Assistant Investigations, and MCP server management at a granular level, ensuring teams can align observability workflows with enterprise security and compliance requirements.

Assistant Investigations, available in public preview, builds on Grafana Assistant by acting as an autonomous agent for incident response. It analyzes the observability stack, generates findings and hypotheses, and provides actionable recommendations for mitigation and remediation. Fully integrated with Grafana Assistant, Assistant Investigations creates a seamless guided workflow for resolving complex incidents.

