MariaDB unveils unified cloud database platform

MariaDB plc announced the availability of MariaDB Enterprise Platform 2026, a database platform for building next-generation intelligent applications. This new release reduces complexity by unifying transactional, analytical and AI (vector) database engines into a single platform. With the addition of retrieval-augmented generation (RAG) pipelines and AI agents, MariaDB Enterprise Platform is designed to create a strategic advantage for enterprises building agentic applications. Instead of complex, slow data pipelines, AI agents can now autonomously access data and extract critical insights from MariaDB’s cloud-native, serverless platform instantly.

Built-in RAG: MariaDB Enterprise Platform 2026 introduces a native “RAG-in-a-Box” solution. MariaDB AI RAG enables the grounding of large language models (LLMs) with context from the data stored in MariaDB.

MariaDB’s AI copilots are ready-to-use agents inside MariaDB’s platform allowing agentic applications to interact with data through natural language. Available via MariaDB Cloud, preconfigured agents include a developer and a DBA AI copilot. The developer copilot is a Text-to-SQL agent connected to MariaDB’s database that responds to natural language queries with insights on the data stored in your database. Integrated MCP Servers: The Model Context Protocol (MCP) Servers enable AI Agents to interact with MariaDB databases and other databases across the enterprise.

