RWS acquires Papercup’s IP

RWS, a content solutions company powered by technology and human expertise, has acquired the intellectual property behind Papercup’s AI dubbing technology – known for its unique ability to reproduce a speaker’s tone, pace and emotion faithfully.

The acquisition is a strategic step in RWS’s wider plan to embed advanced AI across its technology stack, accelerating its ability to support enterprise clients with multilingual video, voice and content localization across multiple formats and channels.

Papercup’s technology combines voice synthesis, thousands of unique AI voices and editorial tools for human language specialists to fine-tune the output – offering control and quality output comparable to human dubbing by actors and artists, at a fraction of the cost and turnaround time.

While AI-only dubbing tools often fall short on critical elements like timing, voice consistency and speaker identification, RWS’s hybrid approach puts humans in the loop to optimize tone, pacing and accuracy – enabling video dubbing that’s both scalable and brand-consistent.

Enterprise clients can expect to unlock value from video content that was once too expensive or complex to localize. Papercup’s technology will now sit alongside RWS’s existing suite of language technologies – including Language Weaver for neural machine translation and the Trados platform.

https://www.rws.com/about/news/2025/rws-acquires-papercups-ip ■ https://www.papercup.com