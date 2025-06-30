Grammarly to acquire Superhuman

Grammarly, an AI assistant for communication and productivity, announced its intent to acquire Superhuman, an AI-native email app that helps users respond faster and save hours every week on their email communications. This acquisition accelerates Grammarly’s evolution into an AI productivity platform for apps and agents, positioning email as a critical communication surface in the company’s vision of an agentic future.

Email is the number-one use case of Grammarly for professionals, with the AI assistant helping to revise over 50 million emails per week across more than 20 email providers, including Gmail, Outlook, Apple Mail, and Superhuman.

Superhuman brings more than productivity gains to the acquisition. Building on its impressive adoption, Superhuman is defining the future of email and evolving into a comprehensive workspace for agents. Now imagine taking that efficiency even further with AI agents that triage your inbox, schedule your meetings, perform deep research over all your content, and write full emails in your own voice and tone. Imagine those agents reasoning, problem-solving, incorporating detailed context about your work, and interacting with other systems and agents. This future platform will enable scenarios where users can work with multiple agents simultaneously.

https://www.grammarly.com/blog/company/grammarly-to-acquire-superhuman ■ https://superhuman.com