Introducing the designer-first CMS

Kate Holterhoff explains the emergence of designer-first CMSs, discusses how other categories of CMSs have evolved, and provides a very useful description of today’s landscape. An excellent read for anyone in the market for a CMS. (11 min)



https://redmonk.com/kholterhoff/2025/06/03/introducing-the-designer-first-cms/

June 2025 C2PA news

Tim Bray has a positive update on the progress of the Coalition for Content Provenance and Authenticity (C2PA)…

“Things are happening in the C2PA world; here are a couple of useful steps forward, plus cheers and boos for Adobe. Plus a live working C2PA demo you can try out.” (6 min)

https://www.tbray.org/ongoing/When/202x/2025/06/17/More-C2PA

CLX Europe launches creative content studio in Paris focused on 3D scanning technology

Generative AI, high-resolution 3D scanning, and creative expertise to create digital content production for luxury fashion brands and eCommerce players.

https://www.clxeurope.com ■ https://www.allsides.tech

Algolia introduces context-aware retrieval for agents

Algolia introduces context-aware retrieval for agents — The MCP server enables LLMs and autonomous agents to retrieve, reason with, and act on real-time business context from Algolia.

https://www.algolia.com/about/news/algolia-introduces-context-aware-retrieval-for-the-agentic-era

Adobe announces LLM Optimizer

LLM Optimizer enables businesses to monitor AI-driven traffic and benchmark brand visibility, with recommendations that can be quickly deployed across digital properties.

https://news.adobe.com/news/2025/06/adobe-llm-optimizer-empowers-businesses-drive-brand-visibility

Deepgram launches Voice Agent API

The Voice Agent API provides a single, unified API that integrates speech-to-text, LLM reasoning, and text-to-speech with built-in support for real-time conversational dynamics.

https://deepgram.com/learn/voice-agent-api-generally-available

