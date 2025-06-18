CLX Europe launches creative content studio in Paris focused on 3D scanning technology

CLX Europe, an eClerx company, introduced its new content creation studio in Paris, France today, during its participation in Viva Technology 2025, Europe’s premier technology event.

Through CLX Europe’s partnership with ALLSIDES Media (previously Covision Media), this cutting-edge studio leverages generative AI, high-resolution 3D scanning, and creative expertise to seamlessly create digital content production for luxury fashion brands and eCommerce players.

Operational since February 2025, the studio deploys ALLSIDES technology to create immersive, photorealistic content that enhances digital storytelling and engagement. With this digital-first approach to creative content production, the Paris studio will be able to offer:

Automated 3D asset production: Re-lightable, reality-grade models with minimal manual intervention

Scalability and speed: High-volume, customized content creation for fast-paced digital demands

Omnichannel integration: Assets optimized for eCommerce, social media, AR/VR, and virtual try-ons

This approach will also further CLX Europe’s mission for more sustainable practices, dramatically reducing waste and greenhouse gas emissions for clients without sacrificing quality.

The addition of the Paris studio will not only allow CLX Europe to offer realistic-grade content production for luxury brands, but also open the door for the creation of groundbreaking 3D assets.

https://www.clxeurope.com ■ https://www.allsides.tech