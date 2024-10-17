Perplexity introduces Internal Knowledge Search and Spaces

From industry professionals to hobbyists, people use Perplexity in ways we never imagined, but we want to give users even more flexibility and control over the types of sources they prompt, which is why we’re excited to introduce Internal Knowledge Search and Spaces.

While file upload has been part of Perplexity for some time, one of our most requested features has been the ability to search internal files alongside the web. With Perplexity Pro and Enterprise Pro, you can now search across both public web content and your own internal knowledge bases. Seamlessly access and synthesize the best information from all sources to get the answers you need, faster.

We’ve also reinvented how teams research and organize information with Perplexity Spaces — AI-powered collaboration hubs that can be customized to your specific use case. You can invite collaborators, connect internal files, and customize the AI assistant by choosing your preferred AI model and setting instructions for how it should respond.

Spaces gives you access controls over who can access your research and files. For Enterprise Pro customers files and searches are excluded from AI training by default. Pro users can choose to opt out of AI training in their settings.

https://www.perplexity.ai/enterprise