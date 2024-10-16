Sitecore launches Sitecore Stream

Sitecore, a digital experience software provider, today announced Sitecore Stream to address challenges and opportunities faced by enterprise marketing teams. Built on Microsoft Azure OpenAI Service, Sitecore Stream helps orchestrate a seamless marketer experience across Sitecore solutions, including XM Cloud, Content Hub, and Experience Platform (XP).

Sitecore Stream leverages generative AI to simplify marketing workflows and enhance productivity through orchestration, content intelligence, and automated assistance. Sitecore Stream leverages Sitecore’s composable product architecture, enabling full interoperability across a brand’s existing martech stack, with built-in AI guardrails to help preserve brand compliance and data privacy. Sitecore Stream includes:

Brand-aware AI : Helps align marketers’ actions, recommendations, and experiences with the organization’s brand identity, values, and guidelines.

: Helps align marketers’ actions, recommendations, and experiences with the organization’s brand identity, values, and guidelines. AI-enhanced workflows : Automates repetitive tasks to accelerate execution and boost collaboration. These workflows may be creating content, building a website page, or A/B testing a call to action to help marketers stay in a productive flow.

: Automates repetitive tasks to accelerate execution and boost collaboration. These workflows may be creating content, building a website page, or A/B testing a call to action to help marketers stay in a productive flow. Generative copilots: For brand, brief, content, and experience creation and optimization, these help marketers stay true to their brand and brief as they complete their work.

Sitecore Stream capabilities are available today.

https://www.sitecore.com/products/sitecore-stream