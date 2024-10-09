Gilbane Advisor 10-9-24 — ChatGPT Canvas, Agent tooling

Opinion / Analysis

An imperfect Canvas … but an interesting first step

OpenAI… “We’re introducing canvas, a new interface for working with ChatGPT on writing and coding projects that go beyond simple chat. Canvas opens in a separate window, allowing you and ChatGPT to collaborate on a project. This early beta introduces a new way of working together—not just through conversation, but by creating and refining ideas side by side.”

Kurt Cagel has taken Canvas for a spin, and describes his experience using the basic editing capabilities. (6 min)

https://www.linkedin.com/pulse/imperfect-canvas-interesting-first-step-kurt-cagle-1gwvc

AI agents: The intersection of tool calling and reasoning in generative AI

Tula Masterman’s article “… focuses on how reasoning is expressed through tool calling, explores some of the challenges of tool use, covers common ways to evaluate tool-calling ability, and provides examples of how different models and agents interact with tools.” is a valuable resource. Be sure to check out The Berkeley Function Calling Leaderboard V3 she references. (11 min)

https://medium.com/towards-data-science/ai-agents-the-intersection-of-tool-calling-and-reasoning-in-generative-ai-ff268eece443

Content technology news

MongoDB releases MongoDB 8.0

The document database has performance improvements, reduced scaling costs, additional scalability, resilience, and data security capabilities.

https://www.mongodb.com/products/updates/version-release

Magnolia integrates Magnolia DXP with Veeva Vault PromoMats

Marketers can create digital experiences for multiple channels using MLR reviewed and approved assets in Veeva Vault PromoMats.

https://www.magnolia-cms.com

Movable Ink adds Da Vinci to Adobe Experience Cloud integrations

Joint customers can leverage their enterprise-specific data and campaign assets to inform the intelligent assembly and personalization of email templates and content variations.

https://movableink.com/adobe-and-movable-ink

Optimizely to acquire NetSpring

Optimizely’s DXP provides “warehouse native” analytics, enabling customers to tie experimentation and other digital experience activities to business metrics.

https://www.optimizely.com/netspring

