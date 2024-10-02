MongoDB releases MongoDB 8.0

MongoDB, Inc. released MongoDB 8.0, providing performance improvements, reduced scaling costs, and additional scalability, resilience, and data security capabilities. MongoDB 8.0 is available on AWS, Google Cloud, and Microsoft Azure through MongoDB Atlas, on MongoDB Enterprise Advanced for on-premises and hybrid deployments, and as a free download with MongoDB Community Edition. Capabilities:

Optimized performance for a wide variety of applications.

Architectural optimizations reduced memory usage and query times, has more efficient batch processing capabilities, and handles higher volumes of time series data.

Encryption that unlocks new use cases.

Queryable Encryption allows customers to encrypt sensitive application data, store it securely and run expressive queries on the encrypted data for processing.

Faster horizontal scaling for high availability.

Sharding improvements in MongoDB 8.0 distribute data across shards faster without the need for additional configuration.

Resilience for unexpected application demand.

The ability to set a default maximum time limit for running queries, to reject recurring types of problematic queries, and to set query settings to persist through events like database restarts.

Reduced costs and increased scale for vector applications.

With vector quantization, customers can build a wide range of search and AI applications at higher scale and lower cost.

