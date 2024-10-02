Gilbane Advisor 10-2-24 — Content presentation, Medium & ScyllaDB

Separating content and presentation: Moving past FUD

Michael Andrews argues this separation is more critical than ever, and that the decades old discussions about this topic “don’t account for the current changes reshaping today’s digital ecosystems (e.g., the development of design systems, structured content, and the shift to composable and headless architectures.)”. Andrews starts a more modern discussion. (21 min)

https://storyneedle.com/separating-content-and-presentation-moving-past-fud/

ScyllaDB implementation: Lists in Medium’s feature store, Part 2

Andréas Saudemont’s case-study/tutorial is useful for those curious about ScyllaDB, or anyone who has struggled with similar limitations of relational DBs — see his link to (a shorter) Part 1. (18 min)

https://medium.engineering/scylladb-implementation-lists-in-mediums-feature-store-part-2-905299c89392

Ai2 launches family of open multimodal models

Molmo goes beyond today’s most advanced multimodal models by creating open models that can now point and act in the visual world.

https://molmo.allenai.org/blog

Contentstack adds visual building capabilities to CMS

The composable digital experience platform (DXP) based on the enterprise headless CMS with Visual Builder accelerates workflows for marketers.

https://www.contentstack.com/platforms/visual-building

MindsDB launches conversational enterprise-ready AI

Designed to reason and orchestrate across real-time and historical enterprise data to answer natural language questions for AI applications and agents.

https://mindsdb.com/newsroom/mindsdb-launches-conversational-enterprise-ready-ai-that-shows-you-how-it-thinks

Salesforce to acquire Zoomin

Will accelerate the unlocking of unstructured data to power AI agents for more personalized and context-aware in every customer interaction.

https://www.salesforce.com/news/stories/salesforce-signs-definitive-agreement-to-acquire-zoomin/

