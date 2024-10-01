Movable Ink adds Da Vinci to Adobe Experience Cloud integrations

Movable Ink announced the integration of Movable Ink Da Vinci and Adobe Journey Optimizer. This adds to existing Movable Ink built integrations into Adobe Experience Cloud applications, including Adobe Target, Adobe Commerce, Adobe Real-Time CDP, and Adobe Campaign.

The new integration of Movable Ink Da Vinci, an AI-powered content personalization solution, and Adobe Journey Optimizer accelerates the creation of custom marketing content for high-volume campaigns. When orchestrating customer journeys in Adobe Journey Optimizer, joint customers can leverage their enterprise-specific data and campaign assets to inform the intelligent assembly and personalization of email templates and content variations unique to each subscriber. Customers can then bring those assets into Adobe Journey Optimizer to further personalize, optimize, and deploy their email marketing campaigns. This builds on existing integrations between Movable Ink Da Vinci and Adobe Campaign, which aims to maximize customer engagement for large-scale campaigns and reach dormant subscribers.

Movable Ink has also built existing integrations between Adobe and Movable Ink Studio – an open-time, in-the-moment content-generation solution. In Movable Ink Studio, brands can leverage insights from applications like Adobe Real-Time CDP, Commerce, and Target to generate personalized content for email and mobile messages.

https://movableink.com/adobe-and-movable-ink