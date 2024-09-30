Magnolia integrates Magnolia DXP with Veeva Vault PromoMats

Magnolia announced a new connector to integrate compliant content in Veeva Vault PromoMats with the Magnolia Digital Experience Platform (DXP). The connector allows marketing teams to create and edit healthcare professional (HCP) portals, brand sites, and patient portals in the Magnolia DXP using medical, legal, and regulatory (MLR) approved assets from Vault PromoMats. Mutual life sciences customers can streamline content management and deliver compliant promotional materials faster across channels.

The Magnolia DXP integrates DAM, CMS, CDP, CRM, and analytics systems to consolidate a commercial organization’s digital ecosystem onto a single interface. Marketing teams use their preferred systems, while giving biopharma companies a common way to create digital content and experiences across brands. The Magnolia connector unifies authoring in the Magnolia DXP and simplifies content reuse, claims management, and publishing in different portals and websites.

With the Magnolia DXP configured with Veeva login credentials, marketers can access MLR-approved product claims, images, text, and modular assets in Vault PromoMats from Magnolia for smoother content authoring and publishing on multiple channels. Vault PromoMats remains the single source of truth, updates are made in real time so that portals, sites, and applications built in Magnolia always display the latest compliant content.

https://www.magnolia-cms.com