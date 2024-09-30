Optimizely to acquire NetSpring

Optimizely, a digital experience platform (DXP) provider and experimentation platform, announced it has signed a definitive agreement to acquire the warehouse native analytics platform NetSpring. With this acquisition, Optimizely’s DXP will provide “warehouse native” analytics, enabling customers to tie experimentation and other digital experience activities to business metrics and outcomes that resides in customers’ data warehouses. Experimentation teams can also apply Optimizely’s Stats Engine and advanced analysis to data inside a customer’s data warehouse to gain access to visualization capabilities. Based on the technology that NetSpring provides, all of this can happen without extracting data out of cloud data warehouses such as Snowflake, Databricks, Google BigQuery or Amazon Redshift, which maximizes speed, minimizes cost and protects customer data privacy. The new capabilities will also serve as the future analytics platform across all of Optimizely One, an operating system for marketers.

Founded in 2019 by the same team as Business Intelligence (BI) company ThoughtSpot, NetSpring is an advanced platform in the warehouse native analytics space. With a proven product and large enterprise deployments, NetSpring will quickly complement Optimizely’s offerings, starting with experimentation. The transaction, which is expected to be completed in the fourth quarter of 2024, is subject to customary closing conditions.

https://www.optimizely.com/netspring