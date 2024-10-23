Semantic Web Company and Ontotext merge to create Graphwise

Semantic Web Company and Ontotext today announced the two companies have merged to become Graph AI provider, Graphwise. Semantic Web Company brings expertise in knowledge engineering, semantic AI and intelligent document processing, while Ontotext brings a versatile graph database engine and AI models for linking and unifying information.

Combining Ontotext GraphDB’s data management capabilities with PoolParty, knowledge and content management offerings from Semantic Web Company, Graphwise has created a comprehensive knowledge graph management platform, which includes complete multi-modal data support – unstructured, semi-structured and structured data. The Graphwise Platform, will enable customers to benefit from:

Sophisticated, accurate and reliable AI applications that leverage the power of knowledge graphs for applications like Graph RAG, NLP, recommendation systems, and predictive analysis.

that leverage the power of knowledge graphs for applications like Graph RAG, NLP, recommendation systems, and predictive analysis. Support unstructured and semi-structured data management into data fabric processes.

into data fabric processes. The ability to scale effortlessly , while ensuring data remains well-structured and classified. This enables businesses to build AI systems capable of navigating vast networks of interconnected information without sacrificing accuracy or performance.

, while ensuring data remains well-structured and classified. This enables businesses to build AI systems capable of navigating vast networks of interconnected information without sacrificing accuracy or performance. Enhanced flexibility in designing models by providing the tools necessary in one platform to simplify architectural decisions.

in designing models by providing the tools necessary in one platform to simplify architectural decisions. A combined partner ecosystem and a broader market which creates more opportunities, including significantly larger project volumes.

https://graphwise.ai