Acquia adds new AI capabilities for digital asset management

Acquia, a provider of digital experience software, announced AI enhancements to the company’s digital asset management solution, Acquia DAM, to help creatives and marketers to increase productivity and extract more value from their digital content.

Acquia Video Creator, by Moovly, is now available as an add-on module to Acquia DAM and PIM (product information management) solutions. Acquia Video Creator allows users to produce professional-quality, brand-compliant videos with a drag-and-drop interface, existing assets from their digital asset library, customizable templates, and a library of graphics, animations, and video clips. Start entirely new projects, edit existing videos, and use AI features to generate scripts, voiceover, subtitles, transcripts, and translations. Acquia Video Creator also offers collaboration tools.

Acquia also expanded the AI features available within Acquia DAM to make it easier to manage, find, and share video and image assets. AI Video Transcription enables users to add an AI-generated video transcript that is stored on the video’s asset digest page. Transcripts are time-stamped and available via searches within the DAM. Automated Color Filtering removes human error that can arise in manual tagging by using AI to analyze the color profile of an image and provide filtering and search of specific HEX values.

https://www.acquia.com/products/acquia-dam