Salesforce launches Agentforce

Salesforce, a CRM (customer relationship management) provider, announced the general availability of Agentforce, a new layer on the Salesforce Platform that enables companies to build and deploy AI agents that can autonomously take action across business functions. Agentforce uses reasoning abilities to make decisions and take action, like resolving customer cases, qualifying sales leads, and optimizing marketing campaigns. Agentforce doesn’t depend on human engagement to get work done; these agents can be triggered by changes in data, business rules, pre-built automations, or signals via API calls from other systems.

Agentforce includes out-of-the-box agents that are easy to customize and deploy with low-code or no-code tools and that work around the clock across any channel. Users can customize pre-built agents to serve any industry and use case, like retail with order management topics, or financial services with billing and payment support topics.

With Agentforce, there’s no need to DIY (do it yourself) your AI. Customers can instantly turn their existing Flows, prompt templates, Apex, and APIs into agent actions, connecting to enterprise data, security models, and automations‌ with tools like Data Cloud, Slack, and MuleSoft. Salesforce admins and developers can use natural language to create instructions for agents.

