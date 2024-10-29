DataStax expands Astra DB extension for GitHub Copilot

DataStax, a AI platform, announced the enhancement of its GitHub Copilot extension with its AI Platform-as-a-Service (AI PaaS) solution. This extension makes it easier for developers to directly interact with DataStax Langflow and their Astra DB databases’ vector, tabular, and streaming data right from their IDE (integrated development environment) through the DataStax GitHub Copilot Extension.

As generative AI adoption accelerates, developers are seeking tools that not only enhance productivity but also simplify complex workflows, enabling them to keep pace with innovation. New features include:

Database Creation : Developers can create databases (vector or serverless), in the user’s preferred cloud provider and region, in Astra DB directly through GitHub Copilot.

: Developers can create databases (vector or serverless), in the user’s preferred cloud provider and region, in Astra DB directly through GitHub Copilot. Flow creation : The Copilot Extension can build Langflow flows using simple English conversational prompts, provide direct links to the flows, and generate API calls to Langflow application endpoints in VSCode.

: The Copilot Extension can build Langflow flows using simple English conversational prompts, provide direct links to the flows, and generate API calls to Langflow application endpoints in VSCode. Expanded Capabilities: Copilot answers questions about databases and helps troubleshoot queries. These new features address challenges developers face by bringing low-code and traditional developers together, enabling a broader range of experience levels to leverage powerful AI tools within the familiar VS Code environment. This reduces the time to production, especially for teams that need to deliver quickly in competitive environments.

https://www.datastax.com/blog/astra-db-extension-github-copilot-updates