Gilbane Advisor 10-30-24 — LLM reasoning, alien thinking

This week we feature articles from Melanie Mitchell, and David Weinberger.

Additional reading comes from Chris Messina, David Haber, Chance Miller, and Michael Parekh.

News comes from Semantic Web Company & Ontotext, Perplexity, Acquia, and Sitecore.

Our next issue will arrive November 6.

All previous issues are available at https://gilbane.com/gilbane-advisor-index

Opinion / Analysis

The LLM reasoning debate heats up

Three recent papers examine the robustness of reasoning and problem-solving in large language models

Melanie Mitchell describes each papers’ methodology, and findings, and concludes that “… there’s no consensus about the conclusion!” This may not be a surprise, but her article is a very readable and useful update. (11 min)

https://aiguide.substack.com/p/the-llm-reasoning-debate-heats-up

AI doesn’t think like us

David Weinberger wears his philosophy hat to make his case in this journal essay. The result is an especially thoughtful and balanced contribution to discussions about “knowledge” in a world of humans and machine learning. Prepare to think. (15 min)

https://dweinberger.medium.com/ai-doesnt-think-like-us-81a6fdc33e2a

More Reading

All Gilbane Advisor issues

Content technology news

Semantic Web Company and Ontotext merge to create Graphwise

The knowledge graph management platform includes complete multi-modal data support – unstructured, semi-structured and structured data.

https://graphwise.ai

Perplexity introduces Internal Knowledge Search and Spaces

With Perplexity Pro and Enterprise Pro, you can search across both public web content and internal knowledge bases, and collaborate in Perplexity Spaces.

https://www.perplexity.ai/enterprise

Acquia adds new AI capabilities for digital asset management

Acquia Video Creator, by Moovly, is now available as an add-on module to Acquia DAM and PIM (product information management) solutions.

https://www.acquia.com/products/acquia-dam

Sitecore launches Sitecore Stream

Sitecore Stream helps orchestrate marketer experience across Sitecore solutions, including XM Cloud, Content Hub, and Digital Experience Platform (DXP).

https://www.sitecore.com/products/sitecore-stream

All content technology news

The Gilbane Advisor is authored by Frank Gilbane and is ad-free, cost-free, and curated for content, computing, web, data, and digital experience technology and information professionals. We publish recommended articles and content technology news most Wednesdays. We do not sell or share personal data.

Subscribe | View online | Editorial policy | Privacy policy | Contact