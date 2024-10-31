OpenAI introduces ChatGPT search

ChatGPT can now search the web so you can get fast, timely answers with links to relevant web sources, which you previously needed to go to a search engine for. This blends the benefits of a natural language interface with the value of up-to-date sports scores, news, stock quotes. Chats now include links to sources, such as news articles and blog posts.

ChatGPT will choose to search the web based on what you ask, or you can manually choose to search by clicking the web search icon. Go deeper with follow-up questions, and ChatGPT will consider the full context of your chat. Chats include links to sources, such as news articles and blog posts, giving you a way to learn more.

The search model is a fine-tuned version of GPT-4o, post-trained using synthetic data generation techniques, including distilling outputs from OpenAI o1-preview. ChatGPT search leverages third-party search providers, as well as content provided directly by our partners.

Search will be available at chatgpt.com⁠ and our desktop and mobile apps. All ChatGPT Plus and Team users, as well as SearchGPT waitlist users, will have access today. Enterprise and Edu users will get access in the next few weeks. We’ll roll out to all Free users over the coming months.

https://openai.com/index/introducing-chatgpt-search