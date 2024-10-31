Coveo partners with Shopify

Coveo, an enterprise AI platform that brings AI Search and generative AI to every point–of-experience, announced they have partnered with Shopify to bring its commerce AI capabilities to Shopify enterprise customers.

Coveo will give Shopify enterprise merchants the ability to manage AI models and strategies for search relevance and semantic precision, personalization, recommendations and generative shopper experiences, enabling AI-powered product discovery and dynamic session optimization to drive higher conversion, revenue and margins within large scale and complex B2B, B2C and D2C businesses. Shopify merchants will have access to:

Search: Query suggestions, personalized 1:1 results, partial part # match, cross-reference lookups, powered by AI and semantics.

Personalization: with real-time individualized AI-powered search results creating a relevant experience for known or anonymous visitors.

Recommendations: Product and content recommendations augmented in-session based on real-time shopper behavior and intent cues.

Indexing: Unified indexing enables product discovery, regardless of catalog complexity.

Generative Experiences: Guided advisory experiences educating customers on products and putting retailers' content to work in the discovery journey.

AI and ML Models: Deliver solutions for your shopper journey; from query suggestions to personalized and business-aware ranking.

Merchandising and insights: Controls to schedule campaigns, drive experimentation and apply business rules on top of AI.

https://www.coveo.com/en/integrations/shopify-search