Opinion / Analysis

Agents are coming back from the dead

Rafe Brena has a delightful piece on the history of agents. It is fun, non-technical, and should be of interest to “anybody thinking about developing “agents” or just considering using them.” Be sure to checkout the link to Apple’s 1987 five-minute video of a “Knowledge Navigator”. (8 min)

https://pub.towardsai.net/agents-are-coming-back-from-the-dead-50c929ab8387

AI search could break the web

Developers should act before governments fall back on blunt tools.

Navigating the complex intersection of web ecosystem health, copyright and legal issues, AI / machine learning ethical issues, and current and potential regulations, is daunting. Even moreso given diverse type of expertise required for well-informed decision making. Benjamin Brooks provides some helpful clarity. (6 min)

https://www.technologyreview.com/2024/10/31/1106504/ai-search-could-break-the-web

More Reading

Content technology news

OpenAI introduces ChatGPT search

ChatGPT will choose to search the web based on what you ask, or you can manually choose to search by clicking the web search icon or links to sources.

https://openai.com/index/introducing-chatgpt-search

Coveo partners with Shopify

The partnership brings AI search, generative, product discovery and dynamic session optimization commerce experiences to enterprise customers.

https://www.coveo.com/en/integrations/shopify-search

DataStax expands Astra DB extension for GitHub Copilot

Manage and interact with Astra DB and create Langflow GenAI applications through a more intuitive natural language interface.

https://www.datastax.com/blog/astra-db-extension-github-copilot-updates

Salesforce launches Agentforce

Agentforce delivers autonomous AI agents that can connect to enterprise data and take action across sales, service, marketing, and commerce.

https://www.salesforce.com/news/press-releases/2024/10/29/agentforce-general-availability-announcement/

