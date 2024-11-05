This week we feature articles from Rafe Brena, and Benjamin Brooks.
Opinion / Analysis
Agents are coming back from the dead
Rafe Brena has a delightful piece on the history of agents. It is fun, non-technical, and should be of interest to “anybody thinking about developing “agents” or just considering using them.” Be sure to checkout the link to Apple’s 1987 five-minute video of a “Knowledge Navigator”. (8 min)
https://pub.towardsai.net/agents-are-coming-back-from-the-dead-50c929ab8387
AI search could break the web
Developers should act before governments fall back on blunt tools.
Navigating the complex intersection of web ecosystem health, copyright and legal issues, AI / machine learning ethical issues, and current and potential regulations, is daunting. Even moreso given diverse type of expertise required for well-informed decision making. Benjamin Brooks provides some helpful clarity. (6 min)
https://www.technologyreview.com/2024/10/31/1106504/ai-search-could-break-the-web
More Reading
- A survey of small language models A useful resource for researchers and practitioners. via Van Chien Nguyen et al
- An easier-to-use technique for storing data in DNA is inspired by our cells via MIT Technology Review
- The three components of the unstructured data stack and the author/investor wants to hear from relevant startups. via Memory Leak
- Is podcasting’s golden age already over? via Westenberg.
Content technology news
OpenAI introduces ChatGPT search
ChatGPT will choose to search the web based on what you ask, or you can manually choose to search by clicking the web search icon or links to sources.
https://openai.com/index/introducing-chatgpt-search
Coveo partners with Shopify
The partnership brings AI search, generative, product discovery and dynamic session optimization commerce experiences to enterprise customers.
https://www.coveo.com/en/integrations/shopify-search
DataStax expands Astra DB extension for GitHub Copilot
Manage and interact with Astra DB and create Langflow GenAI applications through a more intuitive natural language interface.
https://www.datastax.com/blog/astra-db-extension-github-copilot-updates
Salesforce launches Agentforce
Agentforce delivers autonomous AI agents that can connect to enterprise data and take action across sales, service, marketing, and commerce.
https://www.salesforce.com/news/press-releases/2024/10/29/agentforce-general-availability-announcement/
