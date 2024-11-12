Box announces Box AI Studio

Box, Inc., an Intelligent Content Management (ICM) platform, announced a new set of AI-powered enhancements to advance how organizations manage content. Box AI, initially an AI assistant that could answer questions or generate content, has evolved into Box AI Studio, a platform enabling enterprises to apply AI to complex use cases.

Box customers can now choose from a variety of models offered by our AI model partners and customize their agent prompts with specific instructions — like how to respond to a particular question in a way that reflects the business’s context and the brand tone. These personalized agents can then be used to help perform tasks and get insights in a precise and standardized way, enabling organizations to leverage them for specific workflows and deliver the relevant and accurate results.

Box also announced Box Apps, available in Beta today, a no-code solution that makes it easier to create intelligent applications that manage content-centric business processes throughout the enterprise, and Enterprise Advanced, a new plan that combines the full power of the Box Intelligent Content Management platform into a single offering.

Box AI Studio and Enterprise Advanced will roll out in January 2025.

https://blog.box.com/intelligent-content-management-innovations-boxworks-2024