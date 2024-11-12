Snowflake announces availability of Unistore with Hybrid Tables

Snowflake announced its modern approach to bring transactional and analytical data together in a single, unified platform with Unistore. Unistore is powered by Hybrid Tables (now available on AWS), a table type that enables fast, high-concurrency point operations to support transactional workloads. With Unistore, customers can simplify their data architectures, while ensuring consistent security and governance across their data.

As a part of Unistore, Hybrid Tables intelligently identify when a query is transactional or analytical in nature to provide customers with the most optimal query performance. Hybrid Tables run double-digit millisecond point operations alongside users’ analytical queries, all within Snowflake. With Hybrid Tables, organizations can now harness all of their data to unlock various use cases including:

State Management: Enabling users to maintain application and workflow state in real-time, removing the need to manage multiple database systems.

Enabling users to maintain application and workflow state in real-time, removing the need to manage multiple database systems. Data Serving: Empowering users to serve low-latency data for their apps, without having to move between databases, while maintaining a unified governance and security model.

Empowering users to serve low-latency data for their apps, without having to move between databases, while maintaining a unified governance and security model. Building Lightweight Transactional Apps: Helping users build lightweight transactional apps with Snowflake’s expanded support for transactional capabilities, simplifying both app development and their architectures.

https://www.snowflake.com/en/blog/unistore-general-availability