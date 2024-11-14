Elastic announces AI ecosystem to accelerate GenAI application development

Elastic a Search AI Company, announced its AI ecosystem to help enterprise developers accelerate building and deploying their Retrieval Augmented Generation (RAG) applications. The Elastic AI Ecosystem provides developers with a curated, comprehensive set of AI technologies and tools integrated with the Elasticsearch vector database, designed to speed time-to-market, ROI delivery, and innovation.

The Elastic AI Ecosystem offers developers pre-built Elasticsearch vector database integrations from a trusted network of AI companies to deliver seamless access to the critical components of GenAI applications across AI models, cloud infrastructure, MLOps frameworks, data prep and ingestion platforms, and AI security & operations. These integrations help developers:

Deliver more relevant experiences through RAG

Prepare and ingest data from multiple sources

Experiment with and evaluate AI models

Leverage GenAI development frameworks

Observe and securely deploy AI applications

The Elastic AI Ecosystem includes integrations with Alibaba Cloud, Amazon Web Services (AWS), Anthropic’s Claude, Cohere, Confluent, Dataiku, DataRobot, Galileo, Google Cloud, Hugging Face, LangChain, LlamaIndex, Microsoft, Mistral AI, NVIDIA, OpenAI, Protect AI, RedHat, Vectorize, and Unstructured.

https://ir.elastic.co/news/news-details/2024/Elastic-Announces-AI-Ecosystem-to-Accelerate-GenAI-Application-Development/default.aspx