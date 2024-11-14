Brightcove launches Marketing Studio for Sales

Brightcove launched Brightcove Marketing Studio for Sales, for global sales teams to easily create and deploy personalized video content. The video engagement platform gives companies control over brand and quality standards while providing unified measurement and insights across content and touch-points. Sales teams can create personalized video experiences for prospects and customers without needing video production expertise.

Centralized brand management: Create and control centrally managed video templates with embedded brand guidelines and streamlined approval processes.

Integration: Aligns with existing martech stacks, workflows, and processes, for rapid adoption by sales teams.

Scalable video personalization: Publish videos on branded landing pages and social platforms, and with Brightcove's AI Universal Translator (expected availability January 2025) sales can engage global audiences in over 130 languages.

User-friendly video creation: The platform's user-friendly tools allow sales teams to record new content, swap footage, add voiceovers, include music and graphics, and implement interactive elements.

Enhanced engagement and analytics: Built-in video analytics deliver insights into prospect engagement, completion rates, and impressions.

