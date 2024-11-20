This week we feature articles from Rita Kind-Envy, jreyesr, and Dharmesh Thakker, Danel Dayan, Jason Mendel, Sudhee Chilappagari, Patrick Hsu & Payal Modi.
Opinion / Analysis
Inside the coming AI market “supercycle” and how cloud startups can benefit
The Battery Ventures 2024 State of OpenCloud Report
Dharmesh Thakker, Danel Dayan, Jason Mendel, Sudhee Chilappagari, Patrick Hsu, and Payal Modi provide an optimistic case for investing in AI technology. There is a short summary, followed by lots of useful charts to peruse. (3 min summary)
https://www.battery.com/blog/opencloud-2024
Before Times New Roman, there was something better
What was the 14th century font that foreshadowed Times New Roman? Why are they both so readable? You do care about readability don’t you? Well, even if you don’t, Rita Kind-Envy’s short piece is a fun read, and if nothing else “…you can casually drop what Humanistic minuscule is on your colleagues. Random facts are cool…” (7 min)
https://uxdesign.cc/before-times-new-roman-there-was-something-better-e227f34796c4
Exploring Typst, a new typesetting system similar to LaTeX
I have to admit to a certain nostalgia for markup languages and formatting software given my time working on and with both. As “jreyesr” says, Typst looks like an interesting project, and his post was well worth the time to read. (85 min)
https://blog.jreyesr.com/posts/typst
More Reading
- Little Language Models: Empowering children to be future AI modelers via MIT Media Lab
- This Chrome extension uploads all your old tweets to Bluesky via Lifehacker
- Transformer Explainer: LLM transformer model visually explainedvia Georgia Institute of Technology
- Ontology reasoning in knowledge graphs via Towards Data Science
Content technology news
Box announces Box AI Studio
Box AI Studio delivers the ability to choose AI models and enables the creation and deployment of Box AI agents tailored to unique needs.
https://blog.box.com/intelligent-content-management-innovations-boxworks-2024
Snowflake announces availability of Unistore with Hybrid Tables
Unistore with Hybrid Tables brings transactional and analytical data together in a single unified platform, simplifying data architectures.
https://www.snowflake.com/en/blog/unistore-general-availability
Brightcove launches Marketing Studio for sales
The solution empowers global sales teams to create personalized videos while centralized teams manage brand quality and optimize content.
https://www.brightcove.com/en/company/press/brightcove-launches-marketing-studio-for-sales
Elastic announces AI ecosystem to accelerate GenAI application development
Elasticsearch vector database integrations with curated AI technology provides developers resources to expedite the deployment of RAG applications.
https://ir.elastic.co/news/news-details/2024/Elastic-Announces-AI-Ecosystem-to-Accelerate-GenAI-Application-Development/default.aspx
