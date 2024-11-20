Gilbane Advisor 11-20-24 — AI “supercycle”, old typefaces, Typst

This week we feature articles from Rita Kind-Envy, jreyesr, and Dharmesh Thakker, Danel Dayan, Jason Mendel, Sudhee Chilappagari, Patrick Hsu & Payal Modi.

Additional reading comes from Giuseppe Futia, Joel Cunningham, Manuj Dhariwa & Shruti Dhariwal, and Aeree Cho, Grace C. Kim, Alexander Karpekov, Alec Helbling, Jay Wang, Seongmin Lee, Benjamin Hoover, & Polo Chau.

News comes from Box, Snowflake, Brightcove, and Elastic.

It’s hard to believe it’s time for our annual holiday break, especially given the sunny and 60ish weather here in Boston. See you in early January.

Opinion / Analysis

Inside the coming AI market “supercycle” and how cloud startups can benefit

The Battery Ventures 2024 State of OpenCloud Report

Dharmesh Thakker, Danel Dayan, Jason Mendel, Sudhee Chilappagari, Patrick Hsu, and Payal Modi provide an optimistic case for investing in AI technology. There is a short summary, followed by lots of useful charts to peruse. (3 min summary)

https://www.battery.com/blog/opencloud-2024

Before Times New Roman, there was something better

What was the 14th century font that foreshadowed Times New Roman? Why are they both so readable? You do care about readability don’t you? Well, even if you don’t, Rita Kind-Envy’s short piece is a fun read, and if nothing else “…you can casually drop what Humanistic minuscule is on your colleagues. Random facts are cool…” (7 min)

https://uxdesign.cc/before-times-new-roman-there-was-something-better-e227f34796c4

Exploring Typst, a new typesetting system similar to LaTeX

I have to admit to a certain nostalgia for markup languages and formatting software given my time working on and with both. As “jreyesr” says, Typst looks like an interesting project, and his post was well worth the time to read. (85 min)

https://blog.jreyesr.com/posts/typst

More Reading

Content technology news

Box announces Box AI Studio

Box AI Studio delivers the ability to choose AI models and enables the creation and deployment of Box AI agents tailored to unique needs.

https://blog.box.com/intelligent-content-management-innovations-boxworks-2024

Snowflake announces availability of Unistore with Hybrid Tables

Unistore with Hybrid Tables brings transactional and analytical data together in a single unified platform, simplifying data architectures.

https://www.snowflake.com/en/blog/unistore-general-availability

Brightcove launches Marketing Studio for sales

The solution empowers global sales teams to create personalized videos while centralized teams manage brand quality and optimize content.

https://www.brightcove.com/en/company/press/brightcove-launches-marketing-studio-for-sales

Elastic announces AI ecosystem to accelerate GenAI application development

Elasticsearch vector database integrations with curated AI technology provides developers resources to expedite the deployment of RAG applications.

https://ir.elastic.co/news/news-details/2024/Elastic-Announces-AI-Ecosystem-to-Accelerate-GenAI-Application-Development/default.aspx

