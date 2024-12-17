RWS releases Tridion Sites 10.1

RWS, a provider of technology-enabled language, content and intellectual property solutions, announced the availability of Tridion Sites 10.1. The latest version of RWS’s web content management platform includes several new features that enable more granular control and management of global content, multilingual marketing campaigns and digital experiences. New features include:

Sophisticated localized brand control: Enhanced BluePrinting capability enables more precise control over localized content. Marketers can rapidly and centrally create and update global digital experiences while delegating control over local campaigns to in-country teams.

Improved localization with new Context Views for translators: Allows internal and external translation teams to better understand the context of their translations by directly viewing the web page they are translating and follow localization guidance from the web team.

More connectors and partners: As a composable Digital Experience Platform (DXP), Tridion Sites offers access to more connectors and partners, helping organizations build feature rich digital customer experiences while leveraging the latest innovations in AI, generative AI, digital asset management, governance and compliance.

New integrations and partnerships include TravelLaunch Pro from Lux Interactive; AAAnow .ai for website quality, compliance and accessibility; and ai12z, for AI-powered digital assistants.

https://www.rws.com/about/news/2024/rws-launches-latest-version-tridion-sites