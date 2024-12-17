Grammarly to acquire Coda

Grammarly, an AI assistant, announced its intent to acquire productivity platform Coda. Coda’s CEO and Co-Founder Shishir Mehrotra will become the CEO of Grammarly. The addition of Coda’s AI tools and surfaces aims to transform Grammarly into an AI productivity platform for apps and agents where customers can unlock access to company knowledge, generative AI chat, a productivity suite, and capable, trusted AI agents to work smarter and faster.

With this acquisition, Grammarly is increasingly focused on the future of how AI agents can, not only improve applications, but also benefit the entire enterprise with increased productivity. Grammarly understands the infrastructure needed to deploy it at scale and the value of integration across applications. Grammarly’s AI agents, include authorship, plagiarism detection, and proofreading.

Coda has spent the past few years perfecting Coda Docs, a flexible productivity suite. Most recently, they’ve introduced Coda Brain, which unlocks company knowledge across enterprise applications.

Grammarly and Coda products will continue to work the way customers know. Grammarly is focused on making its AI assistant smarter and more contextually aware with company knowledge from Coda Brain, enabling permission-aware connections with other systems and applications, from email and documents to CRM and project trackers.

https://coda.io/blog/about-coda/grammarly-acquires-coda ■ https://www.grammarly.com/blog/company/grammarly-acquires-coda