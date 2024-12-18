Brightcove partners with Acquia

Brightcove, a streaming technology company, is sharing enhancements to its platform through strategic partnerships to enhance the video content creation, distribution and monetization, and to help customers build more cohesive, easy-to-deploy martech stacks.

The relationship with Acquia is part of a broader initiative to co-sell and co-market integrated solutions that drive mutual customer success. For example, Brightcove has been able to grow its enterprise customer base across industries, including financial services, healthcare, travel and tourism, and technology, as well as media companies. With Brightcove’s capabilities integrated within Acquia’s DAM (digital asset management) and the Drupal CMS, system integrators and agency partners have a video solution to add to these digital experience platform (DXP) practices, especially for clients who leverage video as a critical part of their digital strategy.

Brightcove’s integration with Acquia DAM centralizes the storage and management of images, videos and documents, improving content deployment speeds. Brightcove’s APIs further extend the reach of Acquia’s capabilities, including the Brightcove Video Connect for Drupal. Customers can manage Brightcove video and players in their Drupal site from a single interface. Together, Brightcove and Acquia allow for a broader distribution of interactive video experiences that increase viewer engagement, and optimize marketing outcomes.

https://www.brightcove.com/en/company/press/brightcove-partners-with-acquia-to-benefit-customers