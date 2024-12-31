Graphlit Agent Tools Library streamlines unstructured data ingestion and AI agent workflows

Unstruk Data Inc, an AI software provider, introduced the Graphlit Agent Tools Library, now live on GitHub (github.com/graphlit/graphlit-tools-python). This new toolkit builds on Graphlit’s RAG-as-a-Service platform capabilities, enabling developers to rapidly build AI agents that streamline data handling and LLM-driven workflows. By eliminating infrastructure complexities, Graphlit positions itself as a comprehensive solution for organizations seeking to harness large language models (LLMs) and unstructured data at scale. Features include:

Multi-Agent Orchestration

Built-in CrewAI integration offers a streamlined path to multi-agent collaboration without heavy coding.

Ingest data from Google Drive, OneDrive, Dropbox, SharePoint, Notion, Intercom, Zendesk, Slack, Teams, GitHub, Jira, Linear, ensuring seamless integration of diverse sources into agentic workflows.

Offers built-in capabilities for PDF OCR, content chunking, vector embeddings, and RAG conversation history in a single library of agent tools.

Integrates with top LLMs (OpenAI, Anthropic, Cohere, Google AI, Groq, Mistral, etc.) for context-rich, near-real-time decision-making.

Ingest and process diverse data types—including text, audio, video, and images—with automatic transcription and image embeddings for deeper AI insights.

Inherits enterprise-grade encryption, auto-scaling via Azure Functions, and compliance readiness (SOC 2, GDPR, HIPAA) from Microsoft Azure, ensuring robust governance for sensitive data.

https://www.graphlit.com