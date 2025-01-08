Gilbane Advisor 1-8-25 — o3 and ARC, Simpson’s Paradox

OpenAI’s o3 model aces the “Abstraction and Reasoning Corpus” — but what does it mean?

The most interesting AI news in December was OpenAI’s announcement of remarkable benchmark results with their o3 model. Melanie Mitchell’s article on o3’s significance is the best and most balanced I have read. (13 min)

https://aiguide.substack.com/p/did-openai-just-solve-abstract-reasoning

Water cooler small talk: Simpson’s Paradox

Is your data tricking you? What can you do about it?

Sophisticated data analysis is a woefully under-represented skill in organizations. We can’t all be statisticians, but decision-makers need to be more aware of the potential to be misled by even by well intentioned and proficient data collection results.

Maria Mouschoutzi provides an excellent example of “how aggregated data can hide or misrepresent subgroup-level patterns”. You don’t need any statistics knowledge, or code (there is a small amount) to understand the article and how to deal with this particular pitfall. (9 min)

https://towardsdatascience.com/water-cooler-small-talk-simpsons-paradox-caf98151db0e

Content technology news

The toolkit builds on Graphlit’s RAG-as-a-Service platform, enabling developers to rapidly build AI agents that streamline data handling and LLM-driven workflows.

https://www.graphlit.com

Brightcove partners with Acquia

The partnership with Acquia provides customers with integrated DAM and CMS capabilities to help customers build more cohesive, easy-to-deploy martech stacks.

https://www.brightcove.com/en/company/press/brightcove-partners-with-acquia-to-benefit-customers

RWS releases Tridion Sites 10.1

Web content management platform enables more granular control and management of global content, multilingual marketing campaigns, and digital experiences.

https://www.rws.com/about/news/2024/rws-launches-latest-version-tridion-sites

Grammarly to acquire Coda

Acquisition extends Grammarly beyond an AI assistant to become an AI productivity platform for Apps and Agents.

https://coda.io/blog/about-coda/grammarly-acquires-coda ■ https://www.grammarly.com/blog/company/grammarly-acquires-coda

