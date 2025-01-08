This week we feature articles from Melanie Mitchell, and Maria Mouschoutzi.
Opinion / Analysis
OpenAI’s o3 model aces the “Abstraction and Reasoning Corpus” — but what does it mean?
The most interesting AI news in December was OpenAI’s announcement of remarkable benchmark results with their o3 model. Melanie Mitchell’s article on o3’s significance is the best and most balanced I have read. (13 min)
https://aiguide.substack.com/p/did-openai-just-solve-abstract-reasoning
Water cooler small talk: Simpson’s Paradox
Is your data tricking you? What can you do about it?
Sophisticated data analysis is a woefully under-represented skill in organizations. We can’t all be statisticians, but decision-makers need to be more aware of the potential to be misled by even by well intentioned and proficient data collection results.
Maria Mouschoutzi provides an excellent example of “how aggregated data can hide or misrepresent subgroup-level patterns”. You don’t need any statistics knowledge, or code (there is a small amount) to understand the article and how to deal with this particular pitfall. (9 min)
https://towardsdatascience.com/water-cooler-small-talk-simpsons-paradox-caf98151db0e
More Reading
- Surprise… We looked at 78 election deepfakes. Political misinformation is not an AI Problem via AI Snake Oil
- Transcript of a really interesting discussion… Microsoft AI chief Mustafa Suleyman says conversational AI is the next web browser via The Verge
- Great resource… Harvard is releasing a massive free AI training dataset funded by OpenAI and Microsoft via Wired
- Technical – good example… Case Study: Turning congressional hearing transcripts into knowledge graphs via WhyHow.AI
- Dramatic difference… DeepSeek v3–10x+ improvement in both training and inference cost for frontier LLMs via Towards AI
Content technology news
Graphlit Agent Tools Library streamlines unstructured data ingestion and AI agent workflows
The toolkit builds on Graphlit’s RAG-as-a-Service platform, enabling developers to rapidly build AI agents that streamline data handling and LLM-driven workflows.
https://www.graphlit.com
Brightcove partners with Acquia
The partnership with Acquia provides customers with integrated DAM and CMS capabilities to help customers build more cohesive, easy-to-deploy martech stacks.
https://www.brightcove.com/en/company/press/brightcove-partners-with-acquia-to-benefit-customers
RWS releases Tridion Sites 10.1
Web content management platform enables more granular control and management of global content, multilingual marketing campaigns, and digital experiences.
https://www.rws.com/about/news/2024/rws-launches-latest-version-tridion-sites
Grammarly to acquire Coda
Acquisition extends Grammarly beyond an AI assistant to become an AI productivity platform for Apps and Agents.
https://coda.io/blog/about-coda/grammarly-acquires-coda ■ https://www.grammarly.com/blog/company/grammarly-acquires-coda
