Contentstack acquires Lytics

Contentstack, a composable digital experience platform (DXP) provider, today announced its acquisition of Lytics, a real-time customer data platform. The acquisition, which closed in December of 2024, brings comprehensive audience insights, content analytics and profile management to the Contentstack platform, unlocking real-time personalization for known and unknown users. Major global brands including Kraft Heinz, Mondelez, Glassdoor, Universal Music Group, LiveNation, Clorox and Ancestry will join the Contentstack customer community.

With the Lytics acquisition, Contentstack addresses the actionable first-party data activation side of the equation. The technology gives brands:

Real-time engagement data and audience insights for both known and unknown visitors.

The ability to easily create audience profiles and segments out-of-the-box.

A data activation layer that enables users to access and understand customer data and send it across preferred channels instantly.

The Lytics acquisition creates a combined entity with over 500 customers and 500 employees.

https://www.contentstack.com ■ https://www.lytics.com