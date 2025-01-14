Foxit launches standalone web-based AI platform

Foxit, a provider of PDF and eSignature products and services, helping knowledge workers to increase their productivity and do more with documents, announced the launch of Foxit AI, a standalone web-based AI platform that delivers document-centric AI capabilities to users across industries.

Foxit AI offers a comprehensive suite of features, including AI-powered chat assistance, document and image analysis, advanced summarization, multilingual translation, text enhancement, and the ability to analyze multiple documents simultaneously. By combining intuitive design, cross-device accessibility, and seamless integration with Foxit’s broader ecosystem, Foxit AI empowers users across industries to streamline workflows, gain actionable insights, and maximize productivity.

Whether simplifying complex legal documents, generating concise summaries, or translating content for global audiences, Foxit AI is designed to provide an efficient, secure, and user-friendly solution tailored to modern document management challenges.

