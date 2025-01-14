dbt Labs acquires SDF Labs

dbt Labs, experts in analytics engineering, has acquired SDF Labs, the team of former Meta and Microsoft engineering leaders behind SDF, a data transformation technology. The acquisition will integrate SDF’s multi-dialect, dbt-native SQL comprehension capabilities into dbt, delivering improvements to dbt performance and enhancing the developer experience, efficiency, data velocity and data quality. the SDF Labs team will become a part of dbt Labs.

SDF Labs, which emerged from stealth in June 2024, has focused its efforts on building a toolset and framework to address the complexities of compiling and understanding SQL that users write, regardless of platform. It’s technology, built on the Rust programming language and natively integrated into dbt.

SDF validates the SQL code a user is writing as it’s being written. This real-time feedback allows developers to embrace modern development accelerants like code completion and content assist as well as pinpoint errors and ensure data quality earlier in the development process. This expedites data velocity, boosts data quality, and makes organizations more efficient in their analytics practices. SQL comprehension also adds a new layer of detailed metadata to dbt’s table- and column-level lineage for enhanced data classification, enabling organizations to accomplish nuanced governance use cases.

