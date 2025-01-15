Contextual AI launches platform for building specialized RAG agents

Contextual AI, an enterprise RAG company, announced the general availability (GA) of the Contextual AI Platform, helping enterprises build specialized RAG agents to support expert knowledge work.

While there is broad consensus that general-purpose AI agents are poised to streamline many generic tasks, Contextual AI believes that specialized RAG agents will instead be required to transform high-value, domain-specific knowledge work. For subject-matter experts in any organization, this means having AI tools that match their level of expertise and can be trusted to address complex or technical problems with confidence. Contextual AI has released public benchmark results demonstrating better performance in advanced RAG workflows across enterprise domains than Anthropic’s Claude 3.5 Sonnet and OpenAI’s GPT-4o.

The Contextual AI Platform includes all the capabilities needed to build, evaluate, and deploy specialized RAG agents, helping accelerate AI initiatives from pilot to production.

Enterprises can use the Contextual AI Platform to create specialized RAG agents that intelligently orchestrate retrieval and generation based on conversational context, delivering accurate responses for complex knowledge tasks across large corpora of structured and unstructured enterprise data. The Contextual AI Platform is powered by RAG 2.0, jointly optimizing the retriever and the generator in the RAG system.

https://contextual.ai/blog/contextual-ai-platform-generally-available/