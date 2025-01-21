Perplexity introduces Sonar Pro API

With Perplexity’s Sonar and Sonar Pro API (the latter generally available to all developers starting today), you can build your own generative search capabilities powered with real-time, web-wide research and Perplexity features. We’re also expanding public access to advanced features like JSON mode and search domain filters for select usage tiers.

The Sonar API is lightweight, affordable, fast, simple to use, and now includes citations and the ability to customize sources. It’s designed for companies who need to integrate lightweight question-and-answer features that are optimized for speed.

For enterprises seeking more advanced capabilities, the Sonar Pro API can handle in-depth, multi-step queries with added extensibility, like double the number of citations per search as Sonar on average. Plus, with a larger context window, it can handle longer and more nuanced searches and follow-up questions.

SimpleQA is the prevailing benchmark for factuality, designed to evaluate whether large language models can answer short, fact-seeking questions. Sonar Pro is a top-performing model on factuality because it combines the summarization power of LLMs with access to real-time information rather than relying on stored training data to answer questions.

https://docs.perplexity.ai/guides/getting-started